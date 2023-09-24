88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Withlacoochee State Trail Ride returns after four-year hiatus

By Staff Report

The Withlacoochee State Trail Ride is returning after a four-year hiatus.
The event has a new name – Cycle Lacoochee.
The event will kick off from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Depot Pavilion at 218 N. Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
All registrants will be treated to a continental breakfast and riders will find SAG or hydrations stops at Owensboro, Ridge Manor, Nobleton/Istachatta, Floral City and Citrus Springs trailheads.
The 47-mile-long Withlacoochee State Trail is paved and meanders through Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties in West Central Florida. This trail is one of the longest paved trails in Florida and listed in National Geographic’s Traveler Magazine as one of the top 20 trails in the United States. The World Wildlife Fund says the trail is “One of the coolest places you’ve NEVER seen.”
Participants choose the distance they want to ride. Sign up at www.FOTWST.org 

Photos