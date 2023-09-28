Caroline Ennis, 68, of Lake Sumter l, passed away on September 24th.

Carol was born in Balitmore to Paul and Rita Sterling on January 21, 1955. She married Gerard Ennis on August 23, 1985. She worked as a production manager at Readers Digest for 25 years. Carol and Gerry moved to The Villages to enjoy their retirement in 2010. They both loved their new home, where they met many great friends and enjoyed many activities. Carol was involved in many clubs. Irish American club, shamrock division, Parrot heads club, New York Yankees Club, New York Giants Club, and the Bronx Club.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rita, as well as her brother Ken Sterling. Carol is Survived by her husband and best friend Gerard Ennis, Her children Melissa Walker (Doug), Patty Dickan (Doug), her step children Beth Pinerro, Micheal Ennnis (Nicole). Her Brothers Richard Sterling (Linda) Bill Sterling. Her grand children Derek, Tulla, Lucas, Logan, Liam, Leo, DJ and Oliver. As will as many in-laws , nieces/ nephews and cousins.

We will all miss her dearly. Caroline will be missed tremendously. Gerry and her were true soul mates. Best of friends, and they raised a beautiful blended family together with so much love and laughter. Her family will never forget her cooking, crafting and love for life. We will all keep it alive.

There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, September 28th from 1:00-4:00 at the Arnold Palmer Country Club. All friends are welcome.