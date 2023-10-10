75.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By Staff Report
Violet May Purcell, 91, died October 4th, 2023. She was born in Berthold, North Dakota and moved to The Villages in 1983 from Abilene, Texas. She was a Homemaker, a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of the Lady Lake American Legion Post #347.

She enjoyed rollerblading, dancing, traveling, listening to music, crossword puzzles, driving her Miata and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her son: Allen Lee (Cheryl) Purcell, Abilene, Texas; Daughter: Nina Diane Purcell, Orlando, Florida; Sister: Dorothy (Arnold) Monson, New London, Minnesota, and her Nieces and Nephews.

Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. The Family requests contributions to a charity of their choice in the memory of Mrs. Purcell, in lieu of flowers.

