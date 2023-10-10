Violet May Purcell, 91, died October 4th, 2023. She was born in Berthold, North Dakota and moved to The Villages in 1983 from Abilene, Texas. She was a Homemaker, a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of the Lady Lake American Legion Post #347.

She enjoyed rollerblading, dancing, traveling, listening to music, crossword puzzles, driving her Miata and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her son: Allen Lee (Cheryl) Purcell, Abilene, Texas; Daughter: Nina Diane Purcell, Orlando, Florida; Sister: Dorothy (Arnold) Monson, New London, Minnesota, and her Nieces and Nephews.

Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. The Family requests contributions to a charity of their choice in the memory of Mrs. Purcell, in lieu of flowers.