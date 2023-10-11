Thomas Biddle

Thomas “TC” Biddle, born on May 17, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, peacefully departed this life on October 6, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Leonora; his sister, Barbara Hall; his step-brother, Ray Toney; his nephew, Rob West, and niece, Lisa Shapiro.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Biddle; his mother, Frances Toney; his brothers, Jack, Robert, and Charles III; and his sister, Janice.

Throughout his lifetime, TC dedicated himself wholeheartedly to serving his nation and community. As a valiant combat veteran of the Vietnam War, he proudly served in the US Army 173rd Airborne. Following his distinguished military service, TC embarked on a career as a boat captain, navigating the waters of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, aboard the Jungle Queen and the America, renowned as the World’s Largest Catamaran from the Port of Miami.

Subsequently, he transitioned to a career in law enforcement, serving with honor in the Florida Department of Corrections, Metro Dade Department of Corrections, and the Miami Dade Schools Police. TC’s commitment to service extended to his volunteer work with unwavering dedication for The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Team, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, and the Moose Lodge. In 2003, TC retired from the Miami Dade Schools police, culminating a fulfilling career of unending service.

As a proud veteran, TC assumed various leadership roles within The American Legion, progressing from local Post offices to the positions of Commander of Post 219, 6th District Commander, Law and Order Chair, Eastern Area Commander for the Department of Florida, and served on the National Security Council. His unwavering dedication and 32 years of membership was recognized when he was named Legionnaire of the Year for Post 347 in 2017-2018. At the time of his passing, TC was faithfully serving as the Assistant Judge Advocate for American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, Florida, an esteemed distinction within the largest American Legion Post in the world.

Thomas “TC” Biddle’s enduring legacy of service, camaraderie, and resolute commitment to his country and community will forever be cherished and remembered by all fortunate enough to have known him. He stood as a remarkable friend and mentor, offering a helping hand in times of need and embodying resilience and bravery throughout his life’s journey.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2631 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY.10306 in memory of Thomas “TC” Biddle.

The committal service will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with full Military Honors from American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake, FL

Family and friends will be gathering at the post at 9:30 AM on Friday to process down to the cemetery.