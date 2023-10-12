85.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Here’s an easy fix to the little white cross dilemma

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The little white cross should be allowed to be displayed in The Villages.
I would think an easy fix would be an amendment to the rule to “allow a white cross not to exceed six inches.”

George Schermerhorn
Village of St. James

 

Letters to the Editor

