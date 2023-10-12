Here’s an easy fix to the little white cross dilemma

To the Editor:
The little white cross should be allowed to be displayed in The Villages.
I would think an easy fix would be an amendment to the rule to “allow a white cross not to exceed six inches.”
George Schermerhorn
Village of St. James
To the Editor:
The little white cross should be allowed to be displayed in The Villages.
I would think an easy fix would be an amendment to the rule to “allow a white cross not to exceed six inches.”
George Schermerhorn
Village of St. James
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.