Robert Raymond Belanger

Robert (Bob) Raymond Belanger, a resident of Summerfield, Florida, passed away suddenly on October 10, 2023 at the age of 83. Robert is survived by his wife, Claire Belanger, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.

Robert was born on July 5, 1940 in Nashua, NH, to the late Edgar and Rita Belanger. He grew up in Nashua, NH, and graduated from Nashua High School in 1957. He was a lifelong learner as evidenced from his multiple degrees: an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lowell University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Science from Fitchburg State College, and a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Fitchburg State University.

Robert had several careers during his lifetime ranging from being a teacher, a school counselor, and a facilities supervisor. But Robert’s true passion was sailing. In his younger years he and his wife spent time on their sailboat “Sabbatical.” He then enjoyed building and racing his own radio-controlled sailboats. He and his wife loved to travel and were avid cruisers- they saw the world together.

In addition to his wife, Claire, he is survived by his brother, Maurice Belanger and his wife Irene of Nashua, NH; his sister, Constance McClure and her late husband Stephen McClure of Yuma, Arizona; and six nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be handled privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, his family encourages you to donate to his favorite charity, Toys for Tots, especially around the holidays.