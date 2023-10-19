79.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By Staff Report
Linda Virginia Bull, 81 of Wildwood, FL passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023. She was born Saturday, May 30, 1942, in Rochester, NY to Arnold J. and Virginia L. (nee Smythe) Guentner.

She loved camping, working in garden and flowers. She adored taking time to enjoy her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents, son, Timothy Burns and sister, Ann Guentner.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 yrs., Thomas Arthur Bull; children: Melissa (James) Easop, Robert Burns, Scott Burns, Christopher Burns and many other loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home. A celebration of life memorial service is pending.

Photos