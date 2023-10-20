Dead couple’s property in probate now a deed compliance problem in The Villages

A dead couple’s property which is now in probate has become a deed compliance problem in The Villages.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Friday morning regarding the property at 2463 Utica Way in the Swainwood Villas in the Village of Lynnhaven. The property was owned by Larry and Denise Allen, who are now deceased, according to Community Standards.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on July 25 regarding overgrown landscaping.

Community Standards spoke to the son of the owner and he provided the name for the personal representative of the probate. That person said the property would be maintained once the case goes before a judge. The property was inspected this week and while the grass and shrubbery had been maintained, the weeds were still there, according to Community Standards.

The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If not, the District will maintain the property at a cost of $250 for each occurrence.