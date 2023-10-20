72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Dead couple’s property in probate now a deed compliance problem in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A dead couple’s property which is now in probate has become a deed compliance problem in The Villages.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Friday morning regarding the property at 2463 Utica Way in the Swainwood Villas in the Village of Lynnhaven. The property was owned by Larry and Denise Allen, who are now deceased, according to Community Standards.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on July 25 regarding overgrown landscaping.

Community Standards spoke to the son of the owner and he provided the name for the personal representative of the probate. That person said the property would be maintained once the case goes before a judge. The property was inspected this week and while the grass and shrubbery had been maintained, the weeds were still there, according to Community Standards.

This photo taken of the home at 2463 Utica Way was submitted as evidence in the public hearing

The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If not, the District will maintain the property at a cost of $250 for each occurrence.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

The solution is to stop building houses!

A Village of St. James resident believes the solution to traffic and other problems is to stop building houses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Widen the golf cart bridge at Spanish Springs

A Village of Rio Grande resident says he likes some of the things being done at Spanish Springs, but thinks the golf cart bridge needs to be widened.

Reducing roundabouts to one lane will improve flow of traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that reducing roundabouts to one lane will improve the flow of traffic.

Photos