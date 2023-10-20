79.8 F
The Villages
Friday, October 20, 2023
Too many women are dying from breast cancer

By Villages-News Editorial

Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

Each year in the United States, about 240,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease.

Men also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.

Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women.

You can take steps to protect yourself from breast cancer:

  • Keep a healthy weight and exercise regularly.
  • Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation.
  • If you are taking hormone replacement therapy or birth control pills, ask your doctor about the risks.
  • Breastfeed your children, if possible.

