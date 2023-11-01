Barbara Joyce Miller, 69, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on October 28, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Lynn Miller Sr. and Nina (Conley) Miller on April 21, 1954. She attended the Aux. Chandells School until she was eighteen years old. Barbara’s first job provided janitorial services in a local manufacturing facility. Her career transitioned to packing for the ADEC organization, a position she held for most of her adult life.

Barbara was a dedicated member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park. She enjoyed puzzles, especially if they included butterflies and horses. She loved game shows and eagerly awaited the Price Is Right and Family Feud every day, including reruns. Barbara especially enjoyed old Western shows that spotlighted cowboys, Indians and, of course, their horses. There was little more exciting than watching fast car movies, including all of the Fast and Furious series. Most importantly, Barbara was full of life and enjoyed walks throughout the neighborhood. Walks turned into strolls as she visited with each neighbor she met.

Barbara is survived by her mother Nina Miller, sister Linda (Ron) Lambdin, Brian Miller, Danny Miller and 9 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Florida. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg. Pastor Chuck Padgett will officiate.