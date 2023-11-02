Unlicensed driver with Guatemalan passport arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

An unlicensed driver with a Guatemalan passport was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Nelson Onfore Hidalgo Lopez, 28, of West Palm Beach, was driving a gray Toyota Scion at about noon Wednesday on U.S. 301 at State Road 44 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Lopez was identified by his Guatemalan passport.

Lopez was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.