Saturday, November 4, 2023
By Staff Report
Damond C. Dawson, USMC “Doc” 84, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023 and born in Jackson, Ohio on February 21, 1939.

He graduated from Oak Hill High School in Ohio and went in the military. He retired after 24 years as a US Navy Hospital Corpsman Chief. He attended the University of Alabama and married Janet Creviston Dec. 24, 1961.

Doc umpired Little League Baseball and Softball. He loved to play golf, hunt and fish.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Dawson; Sons, Scott (Stacy) Dawson and Shawn Dawson; Grandchildren, Greg, McKenzie, Ben, Dylan and Will.

Donations can be made in his memory to Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

