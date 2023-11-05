76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

CDD 11 will hold public hearing on updating deed compliance rules

By Staff Report

Community Development District 11 will hold a public hearing to discuss amending and restating the Chapter I Rule to Bring about Deed Compliance, specifically for:

  • District Matrix and Fine Schedule – Hinderance of Maintenance
  • District Matrix and Fine Schedule – Tree Removal in Home Units
  • Appendix B – Procedures for Compliance – Emergency Order of Enforcement
  • Appendix B – Procedures for Compliance – Appeal Process

The Public Hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. CDD 11 is located in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

95-year-old Villager should not be allowed to drive

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the sentencing of a Villager in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a resident of his village.

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Photos