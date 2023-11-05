CDD 11 will hold public hearing on updating deed compliance rules

Community Development District 11 will hold a public hearing to discuss amending and restating the Chapter I Rule to Bring about Deed Compliance, specifically for:

District Matrix and Fine Schedule – Hinderance of Maintenance

District Matrix and Fine Schedule – Tree Removal in Home Units

Appendix B – Procedures for Compliance – Emergency Order of Enforcement

Appendix B – Procedures for Compliance – Appeal Process

The Public Hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. CDD 11 is located in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.