CDD 11 will hold public hearing on updating deed compliance rules

Community Development District 11 will hold a public hearing to discuss amending and restating the Chapter I Rule to Bring about Deed Compliance, specifically for:
- District Matrix and Fine Schedule – Hinderance of Maintenance
- District Matrix and Fine Schedule – Tree Removal in Home Units
- Appendix B – Procedures for Compliance – Emergency Order of Enforcement
- Appendix B – Procedures for Compliance – Appeal Process
The Public Hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. CDD 11 is located in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.