76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Robert McGreevy

By Staff Report
Robert Michael McGreevy copy
Robert Michael McGreevy

Robert McGreevy
5/19/1950 – 10/5/23

Robert Micheal McGreevy “Bobby” passed away at a hospital in Florida. Both of his daughters were able to get to him in time to say their final goodbyes.

Bobby was the son of Wilfred Barrington and Doris Kenyon McGreevy and stepson/adopted son of John P McGreevy. He grew up in South Kingstown and owned a small business in Galliee, RI. In the early 2000’s, he sold his business, and he moved to Summerfield, FL.

He survived by his sisters Susan McGreevy-Nichols and Nancy McGreevy Sorensen. His brothers John P. McGreevy, Kevin T. McGreevy, and Thomas R McGreevy. His daughters Lacey McGreevy and Ashley Beliveau. And his grand-children Shepard Sheldon, Dennis Beliveau, and Brooklyn Beliveau.

The funeral will be held on November 8th, at 11am at St. Francis Church in Wakefield, RI.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

95-year-old Villager should not be allowed to drive

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the sentencing of a Villager in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a resident of his village.

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Photos