Robert McGreevy

5/19/1950 – 10/5/23

Robert Micheal McGreevy “Bobby” passed away at a hospital in Florida. Both of his daughters were able to get to him in time to say their final goodbyes.

Bobby was the son of Wilfred Barrington and Doris Kenyon McGreevy and stepson/adopted son of John P McGreevy. He grew up in South Kingstown and owned a small business in Galliee, RI. In the early 2000’s, he sold his business, and he moved to Summerfield, FL.

He survived by his sisters Susan McGreevy-Nichols and Nancy McGreevy Sorensen. His brothers John P. McGreevy, Kevin T. McGreevy, and Thomas R McGreevy. His daughters Lacey McGreevy and Ashley Beliveau. And his grand-children Shepard Sheldon, Dennis Beliveau, and Brooklyn Beliveau.

The funeral will be held on November 8th, at 11am at St. Francis Church in Wakefield, RI.