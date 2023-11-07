Alan Martin Hoover, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away at his home on October 30, 2023.

He graduated from Waynesboro High School, Waynesboro, PA in 1961. He received a 4 year scholarship to West Virginia University where he played offensive and defensive guard. In 1964 he served as co-captain of the Mountaineers along with Jim Mazzella and participated in the Liberty Bowl, the first indoor bowl game. Alan had the opportunity to play with some talented players like Tom Woodeshick, Jim “Shorty” Moss, Ken Herock, Pete Goimarac and Milton Clegg. At one game he received a 15 yard penalty for a late tackle on Roger Staubach. His time at WVU left him with so many good memories along with a lot of loyal and lifelong friends who are still in touch today.

After graduating from WVU in 1965 he pursued his teaching and coaching career which took him from WV to Medford, NJ, to Oak Glen, WV then to Salem, WV. In 1972, he joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 29. He attended supply school at Camp LeJeune, NC, had three tours in Okinawa, three years in Hawaii and several tours at the Albany Marine Corp Logistics Base, Albany, GA where he retired in 1992. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps, Alan returned to education as a Health Education Instructor at Darton College, Albany, GA for approximately 13 years. Then he worked for the YMCA for 10 years which he considered his perfect job. He was up at the crack of dawn, riding his bicycle to work, working 3 hours and then exercising at the facility. The rest of his day was spent with Molly, Sam and Mattie his four-legged constant companions.

In 2015 he and his wife retired to The Villages, Florida. Here they enjoyed biking, working out at the gym, playing pickleball and reading.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Hoover and his two brother-in-laws, Eugene David Leatherman of Hagerstown, Maryland and Michael T. Ward, of Albany, GA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patricia Ward Hoover, his two daughters, Lisa Hoover Bailey (Clark), Misty Peeples Jones (Jeff), three grandchildren who affectionatly referred to him as “PawPaw”, Grayson Hill Jones, Baxley Lee Jones and Bowen Walker Bailey, his sister Donna Kay Leatherman of Hagerstown, Maryland, his brother Douglas Lee Hoover of Houston, Texas and numerous nephews and their respective families and last but not least his constant 4-legged companion, “Mattie May Hoover.”

A memorial will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Cornerstone Hospice House, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.