Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Largest car wash operator in North America coming to Trailwinds Village

By Marv Balousek

Another car wash is headed for the Trailwinds-Beaumont area north of County Road 466A in Wildwood.

t a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a special exception to allow construction of Mister Car Wash.

The dotted lines show the location of the Mister Car Wash location at Trailwinds Village
The dotted lines show the new home of the Mister Car Wash location at Trailwinds Village.

Located between CR 466A and Seven Mile Drive in Trailwinds Village, the project will include a 5,620-foot drive-through car wash and office, 22 vacuum spaces and five employee parking spaces.

It also includes a 25-foot buffer from the county road and sidewalks.

Any work involving lane closures will be performed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday.

The car wash will be the second on CR 466A. The Sweetwater car wash opened two years ago in the neighboring Beaumont development.

Mister Car Wash also operates in Leesburg, Tavares and Mount Dora as well as at many locations in the Orlando area.

With 425 locations nationwide, it is the largest car wash operator in North America.

Formerly known at Hotshine Holdings, the company was founded in Houston, Texas, in 1969 and its headquarters now are in Tucson, Ariz. The name was changed to Mister Car Wash in 2021.

Customers can buy memberships that allow unlimited car washes at any location.

 

