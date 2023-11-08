Liette Beatrice Fleming, 94, passed away in her home on November 4, 2023 surrounded by her family in The Villages, Florida.

Liette was born on the island of Aruba to Lise Emmanuele Nunes and Ludwig C. J. Nunes on January 11, 1929.

She attended school in The Netherlands. She was married to Albert J. Fleming on July 28, 1949 for 50 happy years.

She was a successful business woman who owned her own ladies fashion boutique in Curacao for 40 years.

Liette is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Joseph Fleming, her brother Louis Nunes, and her sister Yvonne Van Plateringen.

Liette is survived by her daughter Lily Maureen Comerford and her husband Fred Comerford, her brother Charles Nunes and his wife Sarah. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162, on Thursday November 9, 2023. Visitation with the family at 10:30 with services at 11:00 a.m. Charles A. Nunes of Texas officiating.