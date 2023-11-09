Villagers want prettier flowers and better fence to protect their dogs

Residents of the DeLuna Cottage Villas won one and lost one when they appeared Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

Residents went to the podium at the meeting at Everglades Recreation Center to complain that their entrance looks “cheap” and “barren.”

Connie McKey was among those complaining that their flowers are not comparable to those in other areas of The Villages.

However, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said that the landscaping that is in place is what was designed to be at that location.

Residents south of State Road 44 have long complained about the lack of flowers compared to what is on display up north. However, the prevalence of more drought-tolerant plants was a deliberate decision when The Villages started building homes south of State Road 44.

Supervisors warned the DeLuna Cottage Villas residents that if they started spending money to upgrade flowers wherever they were asked to do so by residents, it would quickly drain the budget.

“If we allow one, that would open Pandora’s Box. I don’t think we have that in our budget,” said Supervisor Tom Law.

Residents of the DeLuna Cottage Villas were also unhappy with a galvanized steel fence that was put up after they complained that their dogs could get loose and run onto the Florida Turnpike, which is where the backside of the community is located. District staff indicated there is a type of PVC fence that could be more effective and provide coverage all the way down to the ground. The cost is estimated to be about $1,600. Citing a safety concern from residents, the supervisors decided to move forward with the fence.