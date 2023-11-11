86 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Villager due in court Monday after fracas with police at swimming pool

By Staff Report
Lyle Thomas Parrot
A Villager is due in court Monday after a fracas with police at swimming pool.

Lyle Thomas Parrot, 64, of the Village of DeLuna, is to be arraigned Monday in Sumter County Court on a charge of simple assault.

He was arrested Oct. 21 after an altercation with a Wildwood police officer responding to a complaint of an intoxicated smoker at a swimming pool at the Village of DeLuna swimming pool. Benjamin was “belligerent” and using “profanities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was “extremely intoxicated” and “slurring his speech.” Parrot, a former used car dealer in Traverse City, Mich., was identified by his Villages ID which was found on a table near the pool. He demanded the return of the ID when he saw the officer looking at it and then writing his name in a notebook.

“Give me that goddam ID back,” Parrot said.

He made a fist and took a swing at the officer. A second officer was able to catch Parrot’s arm before he landed the punch.

Parrot continued to call the officers vulgar names, including “white trash” and “crooked cops.”

Parrot’s wife was also at the pool and when officers placed Parrot in the backseat of a squad car, he ordered his wife to “run.”

He remains free on $500 bond.

