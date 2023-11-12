66.3 F
$500,320 project aimed at improving safety on Micro Racetrack Road

By Staff Report

A $500,320 project will be aimed at improving safety on Micro Racetrack Road.

The Lake County Commission is looking at making improvements to the very busy thoroughfare between County Road 466A and Lake Ella Road.

Improvements include design of 8 foot shoulders (4 foot minimum paved) with safety edge and profiled thermoplastics and resurfacing of 12 foot travel lanes. Additional improvements include signage, pavement markings, and applicable drainage modifications and analysis throughout the limits of the project.

While the total cost of the project is expected to be $500,320, a $225,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation will offset a major portion of the cost. The county will be paying for the rest of the project through the infrastructure sales tax.

A date for the work has not been announced, but the FDOT grant requires that the work be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.

