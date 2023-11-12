Why can’t Community Watch report deed compliance violations?

To the Editor:

I reside in District 4 and I do not support anonymous complaints.

If there is an egregious infraction of our standards, why can’t our Community Watch employees report it?

We were the subject of an anonymous complaint. While six homes on our cul-de-sac had the same sign during a campaign, only two homes were reported, ours and one more. We had to remove our sign while the other four did not. This is total nonsense and anonymous reporting should be stopped.

Grace Gaffney

Village of Piedmont