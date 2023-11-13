64.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 13, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested in alleged attack after ‘tantrum’ over prescription pill bottles

By Staff Report
Michael Anthony Laracuente
Michael Anthony Laracuente

A Villager was arrested in an alleged attack after a “tantrum” over prescription pill bottles.

Michael Anthony Laracuente, 61, of the Village of Mallory Square, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy made contact late that night with a 71-year-old man out in the street, according to an arrest report. The man had walked to a nearby postal station and called 911. He claimed that Laracuente, who weighs 240 pounds, had climbed on top of him and placed his hands on his neck. The man, who had “small red marks” on his neck also said he did not want to press charges against Laracuente.

Laracuente was interviewed at his home and said the man had been “in his room throwing a ‘tantrum’ and throwing prescription bottles around the room,” the report said. Laracuente admitted he pushed the man down onto a bed and told him to calm down. He said he never struck the man.

The Bronx native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Speeding and other problems with golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Hemingway resident looks back with fondness on a time when speeders in golf carts got tickets. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We’d love to see you at Stonecrest

Another Stonecrester writes in to say the welcome mat is out at his community in Summerfield.

This is absolutely about power struggles

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the issue with fire and ambulance service is really a struggle for power.

Why can’t Community Watch report deed compliance violations?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Community Watch can’t report deed compliance violations.

Come to Stonecrest to enjoy golf and a beer

A 17-year resident of Stonecrest wants to invite residents of neighboring communities to come on over, play some golf, enjoy a beer and maybe even stay for dinner. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos