Villager arrested in alleged attack after ‘tantrum’ over prescription pill bottles

A Villager was arrested in an alleged attack after a “tantrum” over prescription pill bottles.

Michael Anthony Laracuente, 61, of the Village of Mallory Square, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy made contact late that night with a 71-year-old man out in the street, according to an arrest report. The man had walked to a nearby postal station and called 911. He claimed that Laracuente, who weighs 240 pounds, had climbed on top of him and placed his hands on his neck. The man, who had “small red marks” on his neck also said he did not want to press charges against Laracuente.

Laracuente was interviewed at his home and said the man had been “in his room throwing a ‘tantrum’ and throwing prescription bottles around the room,” the report said. Laracuente admitted he pushed the man down onto a bed and told him to calm down. He said he never struck the man.

The Bronx native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.