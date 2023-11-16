Villager describes long difficult path after house destroyed by fire

A Villager described the long difficult path he has been on after his house was destroyed by fire.

A blaze on July 5 destroyed the home of Kevin Petit at 3311 Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte.

Petit appeared Thursday afternoon during a deed compliance hearing before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The house remains out of compliance.

Impatient neighbors are still upset about the condition of the house which remains open and has never been boarded up. They said they have been fearful of harmful debris blowing on to their properties. They said the grass has not been mowed, weeds are growing and it’s an eyesore. The overgrown grass and weeds were the subject of a complaint which prompted the public hearing.

Petit, who is currently renting, said it’s been a difficult process.

“I am waiting for answers,” Petit said. “I would like it to go faster.”

He said he has been at the mercy of the insurance company, architects and review boards. And it’s been a long way to get trusses to get the project going. He said the house will be torn down and the foundation removed in early December.

Petit said he is hopeful he could be back in his reconstructed home by July.

Community Standards said that Petit has been communicative and appears to be doing all he can to keep the project moving.

The board agreed to give Petit seven days to mow the grass and remove the weeds. He was given nine months to ensure the house is reconstructed and in compliance.