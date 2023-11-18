78 F
Cops looking for limping lady who broke into car at country club in The Villages

By Staff Report

Law enforcement is seeking help from the public in the search for a woman with a limp who broke into a car at a country club in The Villages.

The owner of the car reported that on the night of Oct. 17 she went to the parking lot of Palmer Legends Country Club and discovered that the passenger side windows of her vehicle were broken, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s credit cards were later used at Best Buy and Target in Lady Lake.

This woman is suspected of breaking into a car at Palmer Legends Country Club
This woman is suspected of breaking into a car at Palmer Legends Country Club.
The suspect left in this Ford passenger car
The suspect left in this Ford passenger car.

Surveillance images showed the woman who broke into the car walked with a noticeable limp. She left in a Ford passenger car that had been backed into a spot at the country club.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 6299.

