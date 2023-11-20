Golf carts can’t park in handicapped spaces just because they are golf carts

To the Editor:

I agree with the woman from Hemingway, regarding golf cart rules are rules and need to be posted around town OR a label actually on the cart that is easily visible without obstructing your view!

Referring to proper speed and I have no bones to pick with anyone there!

However, “my 2 cents” – golf carts are not permitted in Handicapped Parking Spaces simply because they are CARTS. All/any carts using handicapped spaces must have handicapped permit cards on/with them, at all times.

Pauline FitzPatrick

Village of Osceola Hills South