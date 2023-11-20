80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 20, 2023
type here...

Golf carts can’t park in handicapped spaces just because they are golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with the woman from Hemingway, regarding golf cart rules are rules and need to be posted around town OR a label actually on the cart that is easily visible without obstructing your view!
Referring to proper speed and I have no bones to pick with anyone there!
However, “my 2 cents” – golf carts are not permitted in Handicapped Parking Spaces simply because they are CARTS. All/any carts using handicapped spaces must have handicapped permit cards on/with them, at all times.

Pauline FitzPatrick
Village of Osceola Hills South

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers’ attitude towards visitors

A woman staying in The Villages for six weeks says residents have been very rude to her. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I don’t want to start believing in conspiracies

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he doesn’t want to start believing in conspiracies, but maybe he has a reason.

Trump wants to be a dictator

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills writes that former President Trump wants to be a dictator.

Either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump does not have our backs

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who praised former President Trump’s leadership.

Photos