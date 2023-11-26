Handicapped parking violator arrested at Walmart lands back behind bars

A handicapped parking violator arrested earlier this year at Walmart has landed back behind bars.

Michael Sondervan, 29, of Ocala spent the Thanksgiving holiday weekend behind bars following his arrest on a probation violation. He was being held without bond.

He originally was arrested on Jan. 7 when his black Hyundai Sonata was parked in a handicapped parking spot at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He did not have a handicapped license plate or placard. Sondervan was seated in a passenger seat and was slumped over. The Virginia native was found to be in possession of a syringe which was partially filled with methamphetamine, a jar containing marijuana and a vape pen which held TCH wax. He spent more than four months in jail at the time of that arrest.

He was also arrested in July for violating his probation. He spent nearly two months in jail at the time of that arrest.