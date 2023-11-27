Villager arrested on felony battery charge after allegedly scratching man’s neck

A Villager was arrested on a felony battery charge after alleged scratching a man’s neck.

Sherri Jaye Demas, 63, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

They responded to Demas’ home after she was involved in an altercation with a man over the age of 65, according to an arrest report. She and the man had been arguing when he walked to the kitchen to make some food and give Demas a chance to calm down. She followed him and yelled obscenities.

Demas began to scratch at the man’s face and neck, prompting him to grab her wrists. With her wrists restrained, she spit at him. He responded by spitting in Demas’ face.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw that the man had scratches on his forehead and neck.

Demas was arrested on a charge of battery, which was elevated to a felony due to the man’s age. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50 bond.