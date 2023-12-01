Deputies respond to Wawa where robbery victim claims cell phone and $5,000 stolen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wawa where a robbery victim claimed a cell phone and $5,000 in cash were stolen from him.

The man said he was at his residence in Oxford on Thursday night seated at the kitchen counter where he was drinking beer and listening to music through the speaker of his cell phone, according to an arrest report.

Eduardo Sanchez Ruiz, 36, was upset over the volume of the music and struck the other man on the side of his face. They fell to floor while scuffling, according to a witness. Sanchez Ruiz snatched the other man’s cell phone. The man also discovered that $5,000 of his money was missing, the report said.

He walked to Wawa and made contact with law enforcement. His right eye was swollen shut and he had abrasions on his face.

Deputies found Sanchez Ruiz sleeping in his truck at the residence. He had the other man’s cell phone in his pocket.

The native of Mexico was arrested on charges of battery, theft and robbery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.