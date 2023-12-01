Honduran arrested for sixth time for driving without a license

A man from Honduras has been arrested for the sixth time for driving without a license.

Jose Helmer Quintero Alvarado, 41, of Orlando, was driving a red Dodge Ram pickup at about 6 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 301 in Wildwood when a license plate check revealed the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a valid license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Quintero Alvarado handed the deputy a passport from Honduras.

A computer check revealed that Quintero Alvarado has had five previous infractions for driving without a license.

Quintero Alvarado was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked ay the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting