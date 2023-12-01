82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 1, 2023
type here...

Honduran arrested for sixth time for driving without a license

By Staff Report
Jose Helmer Quintero Alvarado
Jose Helmer Quintero Alvarado

A man from Honduras has been arrested for the sixth time for driving without a license.

Jose Helmer Quintero Alvarado, 41, of Orlando, was driving a red Dodge Ram pickup at about 6 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 301 in Wildwood when a license plate check revealed the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a valid license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Quintero Alvarado handed the deputy a passport from Honduras.

A computer check revealed that Quintero Alvarado has had five previous infractions for driving without a license.

Quintero Alvarado was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked ay the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People using golf carts to walk their dogs

A Village of Calumet Grove resident offers a friendly reminder about keeping control of your pets. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s lack of respect for military can be traced back to his draft dodging

A Summerfield resident contends that former President Trump’s lack of respect for the military can be traced back to his draft dodging.

Forget the little white crosses and focus on reckless driving of golf carts

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on officials in The Villages to forget the little white crosses and focus instead on reckless driving of golf carts.

Trump the Tyrant

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the writings of Plato and wonders if it was a warning about the dangers of the Donald Trumps of the world.

A message for all the complainers in The Villages

A reader from Palm Shores makes a point about Villagers who are constantly complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos