Concert band to perform Christmas music at New Covenant United Methodist Church

The Villages Concert Band will present “An Enchanted Holiday Journey” concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.

Directed by Jean Butler, the band has been performing since April 2002. All members are residents of The Villages with varied backgrounds and the shared interest of making music in their retirement years. It is a member of New Horizons International, the Association of Concert Bands and The Bands of The Villages and supports senior citizens’ involvement in instrumental music programs.

The band asks those interested to kick off their holiday season at the concert, featuring the New Covenant Praise Ringers. The music will transport onlookers to a world of wonder and delight full of sleigh rides, sugar plum fairies, ringing bells and kings bearing gifts. The fun and merriment will wrap up with a sing along.

Tickets are $15 and available through the church’s website at https://ncumcfl.com/tickets or through the Bands of The Villages website at https://bandsofthevillages.com/tickets-page-2.html. A share of the proceeds will go to the Missions and Outreach Ministries of New Covenant United Methodist Church.