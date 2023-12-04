E-bike riders don’t stop at stop signs

To the Editor:
Would really like you to disclose where you got your statistics about e-bike riders? I know this I have never seen one stop at a STOP sign. Please prove me wrong!
Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles
