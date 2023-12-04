Villagers put the ‘baby’ in Baby Boomers

To the Editor:

I find it funny how Steve Weisse, and many others, seem to miss the point that The Villages is a planned HOA community. Like any other governed planned community, everyone that buys a house in The Villages accepts the rules of that community when they sign their deed. If you don’t follow those rules, you get penalized. It’s not really that complicated.

The people that shouldn’t move to The Villages are those who think they are above everyone else and don’t have to follow the rules.

It amazes me that “grown adults” that have been on this planet for 60+ years can’t seem to comprehend this concept – they put the “baby” in Baby Boomers.

Anthony Dixon

Tampa