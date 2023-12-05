Duke Energy Florida to reduce customer bills starting in January

Duke Energy Florida will reduce customer rates in 2024.

The Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved Duke Energy’s request to lower rates starting in January 2024. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease in their January 2024 bill of $11.29, or about 6 percent, when compared to December 2023.

Commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 5.6 and 7.2 percent, but the specific bill impact will vary depending on several factors.

The bill reduction includes storm recovery costs combined with lower fuel and capacity costs for 2024.

“By combining Hurricane Idalia costs with the remaining balance of prior storms and previously filed bill reductions like lower fuel costs, we are able to provide some much-needed bill relief to our customers,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

“We will continue to take steps to provide the best possible price for our customers, while delivering the reliable, cleaner energy customers deserve,” said Seixas.

The company encourages customers to take advantage of the numerous flexible billing and energy savings programs, including free home assessments, budget billing and usage alerts, to help customers save energy and money.

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills or call the Customer Care number listed on your energy bill.