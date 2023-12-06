61.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
New fire board in The Villages will have its first meeting next week

By Meta Minton

The new board overseeing The Villages Public Safety Department will have its first meeting next week.

The new board for the dependent fire district for The Villages will be made up of Villagers Stephen Bogle, Chris Christopoulos, Kathleen Gowin, John Dean and Maryanne Scott. They were chosen in November by the Sumter County commission.

The first meeting of the new board is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15. An agenda has not yet been posted for the meeting, but The Villages District government officials said the agenda would be made public prior to the meeting.

Last year, voters rejected creation of an independent fire district for The Villages. Adopted by ordinance, a dependent district does not require voter approval.

Sumter County will retain budget authority over the district, which will function only within that county’s area of The Villages. Commissioners must approve or reject the district’s budget each year.

