Second-hand smoke intolerable at town squares

To the Editor:

Second-hand smoke! The ashtrays are located to the inside of the square sidewalk at the entrance to the dance floor. We have to walk through a cloud of second-hand smoke to get on the dance floor. At the very least I think the ashtrays should be on the outer edge of the sidewalk. The very best solution would to make the square a totally smoke-free area.

Many times we have been seated at the outside tables at Dunkin Donut in Brownwood and have to leave the area because of the second-hand smoke.

Jerry McDonald

Village of Citrus Grove