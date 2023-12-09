57.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Second-hand smoke intolerable at town squares

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Second-hand smoke! The ashtrays are located to the inside of the square sidewalk at the entrance to the dance floor. We have to walk through a cloud of second-hand smoke to get on the dance floor. At the very least I think the ashtrays should be on the outer edge of the sidewalk. The very best solution would to make the square a totally smoke-free area.
Many times we have been seated at the outside tables at Dunkin Donut in Brownwood and have to leave the area because of the second-hand smoke.

Jerry McDonald
Village of Citrus Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Everybody is running stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that no one is stopping at stop signs in The Villages.

Trump should be praised for all he has done!

A reader from Brevard believes former President Trump should be praised for all he has done. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is there an island of normalcy in The Villages?

A Tavares resident paid a visit to The Villages and found an “island of normalcy.”

Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans

A Village of Santiago resident says former President Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists never stop at stop signs

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he lives near a stop sign, and bicyclist never stop at it.

Photos