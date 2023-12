While there was no contest over this double-crested cormorant catching this large plecostomus catfish in a pond along Hogeye Pathway, the real drama began when the cormorant began attempts to get it into his belly. However, with great effort and focusing totally on his empty stomach, the cormorant had a well-earned breakfast. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

