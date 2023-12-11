Major improvements for boaters approved for Lake Deaton

Major boating improvements are imminent for Lake Deaton, northwest of the State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard intersection.

Wildwood commissioners Monday approved a $222,891 contract with Fender Marine Construction to renovate the pier and improve the boat dock. They also voted 4-1 to spend an additional $171,000 for a single boat ramp.

Expected to begin this month, the project includes asphalt paving, a concrete sidewalk, pier framing and pile extensions as well as boat dock structural repairs, demolition and erosion control.

Fender Marine Construction of Orlando, the only bidder, specializes in water-related building projects including piers, boathouses and boardwalks.

Commissioner Joe Elliott said he was concerned the company was the only bidder for the boat ramp, but that putting it up for bids was unlikely to attract more interest. Commissioner Julian Green agreed.

Mayor Ed Wolf cast the only vote against adding the boat ramp project.

“I just think that’s a lot of money for a single boat ramp,” he said.

Adding a second ramp would require design fees plus construction costs.

CPH Engineers was hired in 2019 to prepare a master plan for Lake Deaton improvements. At that time, the lake was viewed as an alternative to Lake Miona for dragon boats, but they ultimately did not move there.

Wolf said Lake Deaton is one of the most heavily used area lakes and he’s glad the dragon boat move did not occur.