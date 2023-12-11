Robert Thomas Petito

61.9 F
The Villages
Monday, December 11, 2023
By Staff Report
Robert (Bobby) Thomas Petito, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2023, after suffering a cardiac event in his sleep.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Mary and Alfonso Petito. Friends and family will always remember him as “A Good Man.” He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Bobby graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School and Poly Tech University where he received a Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Prior to retiring, he worked as a supervisor for the City of New York in the IT Department. He was a devoted NY Giants fan and upon retirement enjoyed playing bocce, archery, cruising, as well as, participating in various clubs in The Villages. His passion for dogs knew no bounds and he loved his many Shih-tzu puppies.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jackie Petito; daughter, Sabrina Hurley; son-in-law, John Brian Hurley; granddaughter, Mackenzie Rae Hurley and his sisters, Barbara Shea and Patricia Bayerlein. May his memory continue to inspire kindness, compassion, and patience.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist Church on Thursday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m.

