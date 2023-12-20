64.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Children report parents got into altercation over pack of cigarettes

By Staff Report
Jasmine Rose Cummings
Jasmine Rose Cummings

A mother was arrested after her children reported their parents had gotten into an altercation over a pack of a cigarettes.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to the Eagle Woods mobile home community on State Road 44 where 34-year-old Jasmine Rose Cummings was taken into custody on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She allegedly hit her husband “multiple times.” His right eye was “extremely red and bloodshot from the incident,” the report said.

Two of the couple’s three children told police their parents had gotten into a fight over a pack of cigarettes. Cummings’ husband of 14 years also said they had been fighting over cigarettes.

Cummings, who had suffered “slightly reddened knuckles,” admitted she’d struck her husband, but claimed she did so because he had made “statements about her mother.”

The native of Pecos, Texas was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

