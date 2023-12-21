58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Marilyn Mustain

By Staff Report
Marilyn Mustain
Marilyn Mustain

Marilyn Mustain of The Villages, Florida passed away unexpectedly on December 15 following a stroke. Her husband, Bill, of 62 years and her sons Tony and Kevin were at her bedside.

Marilyn was born in LaHarpe, Illinois on April 18, 1943, to Floyd and Evelyn McMillen. Raised on a farm with three older brothers, she graduated from Carthage Illinois High School.

She is survived by her husband; her son Tony and his wife Nancy of Charlottesville, Virginia; her son Kevin and his wife Jennifer of Hilton Head, South Carolina; her brother Fred McMillen and his wife Bonnie of Bardstown, Kentucky; her grandson Jake Mustain of Waynesboro, Virginia; and her granddaughter Niki of Waynesboro, Virginia. Her son David preceded her in death.

Marilyn and Bill met in grade school at the ages of six and seven, and the couple started dating when she was 15. Marilyn and Bill then married when she was 18. She worked as a secretary while Bill was attending college, and the young family lived in a variety of places following his graduation. While raising her children, Marilyn completed her undergraduate degree from Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina and went on to attend graduate school at the University of Virginia.

Marilyn was a person of many and varied talents. In high school she won first place as a solo singer in the state high school competition and took first place with a partner in the state high school baton twirling competition. In her twenties she played guitar and sang folk songs as well as became an accomplished bowler in her city league, achieving high game, high series, and high average for the year. She then discovered tennis and played into her seventies, reaching 4.0 level ranking.

Exceptionally skilled in jewelry design and knitting, Marilyn produced extraordinary creations and ran her own knitting shop. After moving to The Villages Marilyn took up golf and played regularly with Bill. She could do anything she set her mind to.

Her love for her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren was without limits. She will be dearly missed by all, but especially by her husband.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 10 at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Virginia where she will be buried beside her son, David.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos