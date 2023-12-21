Marilyn Mustain of The Villages, Florida passed away unexpectedly on December 15 following a stroke. Her husband, Bill, of 62 years and her sons Tony and Kevin were at her bedside.

Marilyn was born in LaHarpe, Illinois on April 18, 1943, to Floyd and Evelyn McMillen. Raised on a farm with three older brothers, she graduated from Carthage Illinois High School.

She is survived by her husband; her son Tony and his wife Nancy of Charlottesville, Virginia; her son Kevin and his wife Jennifer of Hilton Head, South Carolina; her brother Fred McMillen and his wife Bonnie of Bardstown, Kentucky; her grandson Jake Mustain of Waynesboro, Virginia; and her granddaughter Niki of Waynesboro, Virginia. Her son David preceded her in death.

Marilyn and Bill met in grade school at the ages of six and seven, and the couple started dating when she was 15. Marilyn and Bill then married when she was 18. She worked as a secretary while Bill was attending college, and the young family lived in a variety of places following his graduation. While raising her children, Marilyn completed her undergraduate degree from Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina and went on to attend graduate school at the University of Virginia.

Marilyn was a person of many and varied talents. In high school she won first place as a solo singer in the state high school competition and took first place with a partner in the state high school baton twirling competition. In her twenties she played guitar and sang folk songs as well as became an accomplished bowler in her city league, achieving high game, high series, and high average for the year. She then discovered tennis and played into her seventies, reaching 4.0 level ranking.

Exceptionally skilled in jewelry design and knitting, Marilyn produced extraordinary creations and ran her own knitting shop. After moving to The Villages Marilyn took up golf and played regularly with Bill. She could do anything she set her mind to.

Her love for her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren was without limits. She will be dearly missed by all, but especially by her husband.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 10 at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Virginia where she will be buried beside her son, David.