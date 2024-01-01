Members of the public encouraged to call and report aggressive driving

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), and AAA – The Auto Club Group to drive the Move Over message statewide ensuring all emergency, service professionals, utility workers and disabled motorists that work or are parked along Florida’s roadways Arrive Alive.

While most drivers understand to pull over for emergency vehicles approaching from behind, state law also requires vehicles to move over a lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over. In 2022, 170 crashes and 14,130 citations were issued in Florida for motorists failing to move over. Those who were issued citations were primarily between 20 and 50.

“Moving over benefits everyone,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Protect not only emergency, utility, and sanitation vehicles but also your family and loved ones by keeping your eyes on the road and moving over when you see a vehicle, including a disabled vehicle, on the side of the road. If you can’t move over, you should decrease your speed to 20 miles an hour and pass cautiously. Save a life and move over.”

Throughout January, FHP troopers will continue to educate the public, individuals not complying with the Move Over Law, and other motorists they come into contact with. The public is encouraged to report aggressive or dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).

“The Move Over Law protects all of Florida’s citizens and visitors” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “In addition to providing public service professionals the space they need to deliver critical services; it provides safety to our residents and their guests should they experience difficulties with their vehicle.”

All 50 states have Move Over laws, and Florida’s Move Over Law, section 316.126, F.S., was put into law in 2002. Initially introduced in 1971, the law required motorists to move or yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles. The law has been amended over the years to make roads safer. In 2014, utility and sanitation vehicles were added, and then in 2021, road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights were also included. This year (2023), the law was expanded (effective 1/1/24) to include moving over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road that are stopped and display warning/hazard lights.