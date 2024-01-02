Freddy Krueger lookalike tracked down after road rage incident near The Villages

A Freddy Krueger lookalike was tracked down after a road rage incident near the Village of Fenney.

Ralph Elliot Kennedy Jr., 42, of Wildwood, was arrested on New Year’s Eve on two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. He had been picked out of a photo lineup by a a man and his girlfriend who said man had pointed a gun at them during a road rage incident Dec. 21 on Warm Springs Avenue in the vicinity of County Road 507, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple said the man who had threatened them looked like the character Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” horror film series. They said he had been driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with a “loud exhaust,” chrome rims and a “Watch for Motorcycles” sticker. They said the weapon had them in “fear for their lives.”

Two deputies said they remembered stopping a similar vehicle on Dec. 15. They pulled up the license plate number and Kennedy’s driver’s license with his photo. The couple identified Kennedy in a photo lineup.

Kennedy was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.