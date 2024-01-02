60.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

Freddy Krueger lookalike tracked down after road rage incident near The Villages

By Staff Report
Ralph Elliot Kennedy
Ralph Elliot Kennedy Jr.

A Freddy Krueger lookalike was tracked down after a road rage incident near the Village of Fenney.

Ralph Elliot Kennedy Jr., 42, of Wildwood, was arrested on New Year’s Eve on two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. He had been picked out of a photo lineup by a a man and his girlfriend who said man had pointed a gun at them during a road rage incident Dec. 21 on Warm Springs Avenue in the vicinity of County Road 507, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple said the man who had threatened them looked like the character Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” horror film series. They said he had been driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with a “loud exhaust,” chrome rims and a “Watch for Motorcycles” sticker.  They said the weapon had them in “fear for their lives.”

Two deputies said they remembered stopping a similar vehicle on Dec. 15. They pulled up the license plate number and Kennedy’s driver’s license with his photo. The couple identified Kennedy in a photo lineup.

Kennedy was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So much water is being wasted in The Villages

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is astounded at how much water is being wasted in The Villages.

Trump belongs in prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident says that former President Trump belongs in prison.

Save water and stop development

A Lady Lake resident contends we must save water and stop development. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

Photos