Wildwood magistrate recommends approval of new extended stay hotel

An extended stay hotel is planned south of County Road 466 and about a third of a mile east of U.S. 301 in Oxford.

With 122 rooms, the four-story WoodSpring Suites will be built along County Road 106.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a project site plan at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee. The City Commission probably will consider the plan later this month.

Due to an expected increase in traffic, the developer will be responsible for upgrading CR 106 and must post a performance bond. Issues regarding sewer and water extensions also must be resolved before final approval.

The 51,341-square-foot hotel on 2.7 acres will have 126 parking spaces including compact and handicap parking.

Founded in 2003, WoodSpring Suites, previously known as Value Place until 2015, operates nearly 250 hotels in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Choice Hotels, which represents more than 500,000 rooms worldwide, acquired the WoodSpring Suites brand for $231 million in 2018. The hotel chain is managed by Nationwide Hotel Management Co. and a private real estate firm owns many of the hotels.

Hotels are pet-friendly and smoke-free, featuring in-suite kitchens. Some hotels have fitness centers.

Customers may bring their own plates, silverware, pots and coffee makers or purchase a kitchen pack at the front desk.

The company offers lower nightly rates for customers who book for a week or longer. Housekeeping services are provided every other week or more frequently for a fee.