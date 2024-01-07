Daniel Leo Ramp

October 15, 1952 – December 26, 2023

Daniel Leo Ramp, 71, of The Villages, Florida made his transition 12/26/23. He was surrounded by his family and was able to enjoy one last Christmas with so many people who loved and cherished him.

He was survived by wife Peggy Natschke Ramp, children Carolyn (Andrew) Moser, Andrea (Chris) Davis, Madonna Ramp, Brian Ramp, Edward (Sarah) Ramp, David Ramp (Grace Hastings).

His Grandchildren: Kylie (Trevor) Pickett, Brett (Alexus) Pond, Tiffany (Cory) Riker, Dustin (Brooklyn) Anderson, Savannah Anderson, Cheyenne (Cobie) Miller, Hunter Davis, Haylee Davis, Phoenix Ramp, Mandala Ramp, Nova Ramp

Great grandchildren: Michael Pickett, Maya Pickett, Monte Riker, Viridian Miller

Siblings Jaylene (David) Drucker, James Ramp, Christine (Sam) Hammond, Jack (Sally) Ramp, brother-in-law Frank (Kathy) Natschke.

Please make any donations to: American Cancer Society (Esophageal Cancer).

Danny Boy

Once in a generation, a man comes along

whose smile and step bring all to a song

We will always remember our proud, Danny boy

the legacy he left brings our tears and our joy

​“the grandfather’s clock”, they shouted with glee

as he tucked them to bed, and they begged on their knees

he sang like a sparrow, a trick from his momma

the heavens stood still, as they sat in pajamas

his children came of age and went town to town

they built mountains too, their numbers had grown

​Florida, Illinois, out West or out East

you name a place, a Ramp there will be

He taught all his kindness, he taught all his grin

Stubborn as a lark, he taught all to win

​His wife, his true love, held his hand at the end

He couldn’t believe, he had won such a friend

to love him with every word, every bone

to embrace every child, and grandchild as her own

​but the old man moved on,

too soon some would say

but generations later they would remember to play

his songs and his sport, to honor his name

They never forgot his life or his game

His billiards, his cards, his little golf cart

They all kept each one, safe in their heart

Now he lies with his parents, smiling with joy

our father, our hero, our proud, Danny boy

(Written by David Ramp)