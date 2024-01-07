Daniel Leo Ramp
October 15, 1952 – December 26, 2023
Daniel Leo Ramp, 71, of The Villages, Florida made his transition 12/26/23. He was surrounded by his family and was able to enjoy one last Christmas with so many people who loved and cherished him.
He was survived by wife Peggy Natschke Ramp, children Carolyn (Andrew) Moser, Andrea (Chris) Davis, Madonna Ramp, Brian Ramp, Edward (Sarah) Ramp, David Ramp (Grace Hastings).
His Grandchildren: Kylie (Trevor) Pickett, Brett (Alexus) Pond, Tiffany (Cory) Riker, Dustin (Brooklyn) Anderson, Savannah Anderson, Cheyenne (Cobie) Miller, Hunter Davis, Haylee Davis, Phoenix Ramp, Mandala Ramp, Nova Ramp
Great grandchildren: Michael Pickett, Maya Pickett, Monte Riker, Viridian Miller
Siblings Jaylene (David) Drucker, James Ramp, Christine (Sam) Hammond, Jack (Sally) Ramp, brother-in-law Frank (Kathy) Natschke.
Please make any donations to: American Cancer Society (Esophageal Cancer).
Danny Boy
Once in a generation, a man comes along
whose smile and step bring all to a song
We will always remember our proud, Danny boy
the legacy he left brings our tears and our joy
“the grandfather’s clock”, they shouted with glee
as he tucked them to bed, and they begged on their knees
he sang like a sparrow, a trick from his momma
the heavens stood still, as they sat in pajamas
his children came of age and went town to town
they built mountains too, their numbers had grown
Florida, Illinois, out West or out East
you name a place, a Ramp there will be
He taught all his kindness, he taught all his grin
Stubborn as a lark, he taught all to win
His wife, his true love, held his hand at the end
He couldn’t believe, he had won such a friend
to love him with every word, every bone
to embrace every child, and grandchild as her own
but the old man moved on,
too soon some would say
but generations later they would remember to play
his songs and his sport, to honor his name
They never forgot his life or his game
His billiards, his cards, his little golf cart
They all kept each one, safe in their heart
Now he lies with his parents, smiling with joy
our father, our hero, our proud, Danny boy
(Written by David Ramp)