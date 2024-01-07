55.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 7, 2024
type here...

District Office releases information about trash pickup on MLK holiday

By Staff Report

The District Office in The Villages has released information about trash pickup on the Martin Luther King holiday, which will be Monday, Jan. 15.

Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna & Hammock at Fenney) or District 14

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including District 11 or 14), there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in Middleton Community Development District-A, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump will tear the country apart

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident looks at some important dates in history and predicts Donald Trump will tear the country apart if he is re-elected.

Standing up for Marsha Shearer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident stands up for Marsha Shearer, who has faced criticism over her recent Opinion piece published in Villages-News.com.

Color blindness can be a dangerous problem

A Village of Rio Grande resident talks about the serious dangers of color blindness. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Wet newspaper was unreadable this morning

A Village of Summerhill resident is fed up with wet newspapers and the lack of response from The Villages Daily Sun.

This is no time for local government to give up on prayer

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends this is the wrong time for local leaders to dispense with prayer.

Photos