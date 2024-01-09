Barbara Ellen Delong

May 8, 1931 – January 2, 2024

Barbara Delong, 92, of The Villages, passed away peacefully alongside her family on January 2nd, 2024.

She was born in Windsor Canada and was raised in Detroit Michigan. Graduated from Plymouth High. She worked and retired from University of Michigan – Dearborn Campus. She was an AVID Wolverines fan… GO BLUE!! Serving God and church was her passion. She would volunteer for everything she could at her church. At Amazing Grace, she recorded the offerings on the computer, called ushers and sent birthday and anniversary cards to church members, to name just a few. She loved her family. She loved to crochet and quilt… everyone received a blanket, crocheted or quilted by her that we will now cherish forever. Barb will be missed by all that knew her. She was one of those beautiful people… always with a beautiful smile. She is survived by her children Rob (Anne), Lynda and Gayle. Four grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church on January 10th, 2024 at 10am and the service is at 11am. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to her church, Amazing Grace at 4886 CR 472, Oxford FL, 34484.