Elizabeth W. Barr

April 12, 1932 – January 8, 2024

Elizabeth Wright Barr, 91, died Monday, January 8, 2024. Born April of 1932 in Newark, NJ. She lived and raised her family in Nutley, NJ before relocating to the Villages in 1997. While living in Nutley, she spent many summers in Bethel, CT. where her parents grew up, visiting with her cousins and extended family.

Beth and Joe Barr were Episcopalians and members of St. George the Episcopal Church in the Villages and Grace Church in Nutley, NJ.

After graduating Nutley High School in 1950. Beth studied at Hood College and Berkeley Secretarial School before working for Karastan Rugs in New York City, Nutley High School and ITT Defense Communications both in Nutley, NJ.

Beth was an avid bridge player, enjoyed swimming in addition to being a member of Grace Church’s Couples Club, ECW and Alter Guild as well as a membership in the Kiwanis Club.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Joseph and is survived by her children Helen DeBarbieri (James), Sarah, Joseph (Amy), Jonathan (Eugenia), grandchildren Gary, Bryan (Katrina), Elizabeth (Brian) and Matthew (Jacqueline) and great grandchildren Lucy, Grace and Mateo DeBarbieri.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Friday, January 12, 2024 Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL. On Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM Funeral Service at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be donated in Beth’s name to Sir George Episcopal Church, The Villages or Grace Church, Nutley, NJ.