Joseph Thomas Devaney

November 17, 1947 – January 08, 2024

Joseph Thomas “Tom” Devaney, 76, of The Villages, FL (formerly of Lynnfield, MA), passed away in the early morning of January 8th at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center.

Tom was born to Joseph and Anna Devaney on November 17, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Mary Devaney, also of The Villages, FL. He was blessed with three loving children and their families, Ryan and Jennifer Devaney of Canton, GA, Maura Devaney and fiancé Aleks Khapun of Charlotte, NC, and Caralyn and Justin Adelino, of Jacksonville, FL. He adored his three grandchildren, Graham (12), Callan (9) and Jake (7), all of Canton, GA. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Devaney, sister Janet Bonzagni and brother Don Devaney, all of Falmouth, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.

To know Tom was to love and admire him. He made many lifelong friends over the years. He was a gifted storyteller, who loved reminiscing about his many adventures, sharing mishaps, misfortunes, tragedies, and triumphs—all retold from a light, humorous perspective that left all who were fortunate enough to be listening, wanting more.

Most recently, Tom was a starter at Belle Glade Country Club, in The Villages, which allowed him to be continually involved in one of his most favorite pastimes, the game of golf. Prior to retirement, he owned Devaney Development Corporation, a residential developer/homebuilding company out of Lynnfield, MA. Tom was very proud of his “Devaney-built” homes, which can be found throughout many of the suburban communities around Boston, MA, and predominantly on the North Shore.

He was a 1970 graduate of Norwich University, and looked back very fondly on his time spent, friends made and lessons learned while attending. There was a large part of his heart dedicated to summers on Cape Cod, and rounds of golf at Salem County Club, two of his absolute favorite places.

We will forever cherish the memories of times spent with him and the joy he brought all of us.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his honor to The Norwich Fund by clicking on this link: https://www.givecampus.com/z4fbn5

If you choose to make a donation, please add “IMO Tom Devaney ‘70” to the Designation Notes section of the donation page.

If you prefer mailing a check, please include “IMO Tom Devaney ’70” in the Memo line, and mail to:

Norwich University

Development Office

158 Harmon Dr.

Northfield, VT 05663

The family is planning a celebration of life in his honor in Cape Cod, MA, all will be welcome. Details to follow.