James Nirschl

October 1, 1946 – January 11, 2024

James Nirschl, 77, left us for heaven on January 11, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Jim was born to Aolysius and Eleanore Nirschl on October 1st, 1946. He was born, raised, and spent most of his life, including raising his family, in South Milwaukee Wisconsin. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. After college, Jim began a career with the telephone company, retiring after 27 years in sales management at AT&T. In 1972, Jim met his wife Cathy. They were married for 47 years until her death in 2020. This past November would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they raised their only child, Chris.

In 1996, Jim and Cathy moved to Green Lake, Wisconsin to enjoy the lake life. They enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. In 2006, they traded lake life for the Villages lifestyle where they spent their remaining years. They joined numerous clubs including the Wisconsin Club, Village Parrotheads, and many golf clubs. Jim continued to stay active after the passing of Cathy. Jim always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He loved his family, especially his only grandchild, Jaycee.

Jim loved a challenge, and was able to fix anything. He loved to travel, including many cruises, trips to Europe, and spending spring breaks with his family on the beach. Jim enjoyed football, never missing a Green Bay Packer or Wisconsin Badger game. He attended his first game at Lambeau Field with his family in October of 2022. Jim was an avid golfer. One of his proudest moments was getting his only hole in one, using one of Cathy’s golf balls after she passed away.

Jim is survived by his son Chris (Julie), granddaughter Jaycee, brother in laws John Singer (Judy) and Bobby Singer (Marilyn); sister in laws Rita Wittemann (Dick) and Barbara Kozeniecki, brother in law Bob Kasprzak, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many neighbors and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Catherine, his parents Eleanore and Aloysious, sister in law Joyce Kasprzak, sister in law Susie Czerniak (Kenny), and brother in law John Kozenicki.

A Florida celebration of life will be held at the Waterfront Inn in Lake Sumter on Saturday, January 27th from 1:00 – 3:00. A brief service will begin at 1:30.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society to support Leukemia research. Checks can be written to Chris Nirschl or venmo to @ChrisNirschl. Jim’s family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Sandy and Ken Jaeger, Sandra Edwards, Pete and Freda Shorter, and Teri Harris for all your help and support.