Serial shoplifter nabbed with cartload of stolen merchandise at Walmart

A serial shoplifter was nabbed with a cartload of stolen merchandise at Walmart.

Esther Sophia Holman, 26, of Belleview, was at the store in Summerfield on Sunday when she loaded her shopping cart with $455 in merchandise and pushed it out of the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas native was detained by a loss prevention agent. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

She has previous theft convictions, including a 2016 arrest when she was living in The Villages and fled with merchandise from a store at Southern Trace Plaza.

Holman was arrested on a felony charge of theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.