72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
type here...

Serial shoplifter nabbed with cartload of stolen merchandise at Walmart

By Staff Report
Esther Sophia Holman
Esther Sophia Holman

A serial shoplifter was nabbed with a cartload of stolen merchandise at Walmart.

Esther Sophia Holman, 26, of Belleview, was at the store in Summerfield on Sunday when she loaded her shopping cart with $455 in merchandise and pushed it out of the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas native was detained by a loss prevention agent. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

She has previous theft convictions, including a 2016 arrest when she was living in The Villages and fled with merchandise from a store at Southern Trace Plaza.

Holman was arrested on a felony charge of theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding golf carts zoom by like I’m standing still

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident comments on the speeding golf carts he sees every day in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

A Villager contends that there is room to widen the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is used as a weapon

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues The Villages Daily Sun is frequently used as a political weapon.

Photos